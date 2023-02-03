New Big Money Means Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is 17.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $45.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $41.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -40.86% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.85, the stock is 5.19% and 9.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 15.00% off its SMA200. LAZ registered -7.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.66%.

The stock witnessed a 16.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.90%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3390 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 12.45. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.24% and -9.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.77M, and float is at 108.62M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Alexander F., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $36.39 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50258.0 shares.

Lazard Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Stern Alexander F. (President) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $35.29 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LAZ stock.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -4.56% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 1.49% higher over the same period. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is -15.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.