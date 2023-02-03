New Big Money Means Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) is 28.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 12.06% and 23.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -16.92% at the moment leaves the stock -44.22% off its SMA200. RCRT registered -74.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.97%.

The stock witnessed a 21.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.18%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.45% over the week and 20.74% over the month.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $8.60M and $29.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.19% and -83.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.90%).

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.85M, and float is at 11.45M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roth Douglas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $4619.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5175.0 shares.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Roth Douglas (Director) bought a total of 413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $0.92 per share for $380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 413.0 shares of the RCRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Jennings Miles L (President and COO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.91 for $2729.0. The insider now directly holds 1,020,693 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT).