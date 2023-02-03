New Big Money Means Yellow Corporation (YELL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is 59.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 41.82% and 38.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 12.04% at the moment leaves the stock -4.09% off its SMA200. YELL registered -63.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.07%.

The stock witnessed a 58.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.51%, and is 39.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $190.72M and $5.35B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.94% and -65.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.60% this year

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.45M, and float is at 50.22M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Yellow Corporation (YELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Olivier Daniel L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $29440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Yellow Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Jones Shaunna D. (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $7.13 per share for $4280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19345.0 shares of the YELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Faught James R. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 28,615 shares at an average price of $7.42 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 100,672 shares of Yellow Corporation (YELL).