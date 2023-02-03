PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Volatility At 10.25%, Should You Add A Position?

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is 80.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $6.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 26.71% and 21.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 18.04% at the moment leaves the stock -77.22% off its SMA200. PLXP registered -95.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.55%.

The stock witnessed a 57.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.31%, and is 21.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 14.49% over the month.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $8.75M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.46% and -95.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.30%).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.60M, and float is at 24.65M with Short Float at 1.36%.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Giordano Natasha, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Giordano Natasha bought 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $3.65 per share for a total of $14977.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5186.0 shares.

PLx Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that O’Connor Rita M (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 13,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $3.66 per share for $50122.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26670.0 shares of the PLXP stock.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) that is trading -2.81% down over the past 12 months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is 26.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.