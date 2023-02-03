Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Volatility At 5.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is 52.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $35.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.42% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.04% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.76, the stock is 17.87% and 27.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -1.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.79%.

The stock witnessed a 51.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.34%, and is 12.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.92% and -35.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.89M, and float is at 115.44M with Short Float at 16.16%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rahmer Peter, the company’s. SEC filings show that Rahmer Peter sold 740 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $21.56 per share for a total of $15954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Catinazzo Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $21.56 per share for $18628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Bergstrom Donald A (President, R&D) disposed off 1,429 shares at an average price of $21.56 for $30809.0. The insider now directly holds 244,847 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 5.72% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.45% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -60.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.