Saia Inc. (SAIA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is 37.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.03 and a high of $304.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $295.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.03% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.83% off the consensus price target high of $296.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -52.98% lower than the price target low of $188.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $287.61, the stock is 16.64% and 22.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 34.52% off its SMA200. SAIA registered -4.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.54%.

The stock witnessed a 37.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.73%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $7.14B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.30 and Fwd P/E is 23.00. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.17% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.30% this year

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.54M, and float is at 26.30M with Short Float at 14.23%.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUGAR PATRICK D, the company’s EVP Operations. SEC filings show that SUGAR PATRICK D sold 1,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $250.77 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6034.0 shares.

Saia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that EISNOR DI-ANN (Director) sold a total of 456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $224.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5835.0 shares of the SAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, RAMU RAYMOND R (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) disposed off 13,474 shares at an average price of $247.58 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 3,279 shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA).

Saia Inc. (SAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is 21.30% higher over the past 12 months. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is -3.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.