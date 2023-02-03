SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is 44.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.10 and a high of $658.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $313.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 20.12%.

Currently trading at $333.50, the stock is 22.95% and 38.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 6.42% at the moment leaves the stock -6.16% off its SMA200. SIVB registered -44.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $SIVO and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $SIVBL.

The stock witnessed a 48.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.65%, and is 12.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 8429 employees, a market worth around $19.29B and $5.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.64. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.35% and -49.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 58.84M with Short Float at 6.92%.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRAPER MICHELLE, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that DRAPER MICHELLE sold 165 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $300.00 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4261.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Matthews Beverly Kay (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $232.06 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2374.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, DRAPER MICHELLE (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 2,414 shares at an average price of $215.61 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 2,997 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citigroup Inc. (C) that is trading -21.54% down over the past 12 months and UBS Group AG (UBS) that is 7.79% higher over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -16.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.