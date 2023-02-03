Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -5.03% and -18.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -31.02% off its SMA200. UNCY registered -63.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6272 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7394.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.14%, and is -16.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.63% over the week and 13.35% over the month.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $8.38M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.37% and -68.90% from its 52-week high.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -327.70% this year

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.06M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schiller Brigitte, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $12375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.