Which institution holds the most shares in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.55 and a high of $144.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $139.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.52% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.81% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -26.63% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.70, the stock is -4.66% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -5.40% at the moment leaves the stock 11.82% off its SMA200. AGCO registered 15.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.98%.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $9.85B and $11.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.73% and -9.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGCO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.70% this year

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.60M, and float is at 61.93M with Short Float at 1.51%.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Minnich George E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Minnich George E sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $123.70 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12543.0 shares.

AGCO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Crain Robert B (SVP, Customer Experience) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $107.22 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48026.0 shares of the AGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, LONG LARA THRUSH (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 939 shares at an average price of $105.50 for $99064.0. The insider now directly holds 1,491 shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO).

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 14.60% up over the past 12 months and Lindsay Corporation (LNN) that is 20.74% higher over the same period. The Toro Company (TTC) is 17.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.