Which institution holds the most shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 9.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71%.

Currently trading at $56.73, the stock is 11.06% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 8.32% off its SMA200. APLS registered 38.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.99%.

The stock witnessed a 12.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $113.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.26% and -18.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.13M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunlop A. Sinclair, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dunlop A. Sinclair sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $52.61 per share for a total of $26305.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Lewis Karen (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $52.76 per share for $46587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36459.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Eisele Jeffrey (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 883 shares at an average price of $52.76 for $46587.0. The insider now directly holds 46,468 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

