Which institution holds the most shares in Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is -9.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $13.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -26.18% and -25.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 21.63% at the moment leaves the stock -61.55% off its SMA200. CYRN registered -89.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.84%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.15%, and is -28.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.06% over the week and 16.89% over the month.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $4.38M and $24.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.46% and -95.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.70%).

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.82M, and float is at 5.60M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunn Brian Joseph, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Dunn Brian Joseph sold 1,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $1220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58093.0 shares.

Cyren Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Fleck Michael (VP Marketing) sold a total of 1,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.94 per share for $2929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14139.0 shares of the CYRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Tamir Michael (VP, Global Support Services) disposed off 3,012 shares at an average price of $7.70 for $23192.0. The insider now directly holds 482,443 shares of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN).

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 6.51% up over the past 12 months and Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is -3.73% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -21.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.