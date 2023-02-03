Which institution holds the most shares in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) is 83.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VINE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 82.78% and 51.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 76.47% at the moment leaves the stock -16.09% off its SMA200. VINE registered -62.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.23%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 83.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.09%, and is 69.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.14% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $21.49M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -65.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.30%).

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -671.90% this year

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.73M, and float is at 4.01M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Janelle Denise, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Janelle Denise sold 2,837 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $6922.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51676.0 shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Anderson Janelle Denise (Director) sold a total of 7,163 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $2.67 per share for $19109.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54513.0 shares of the VINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Anderson Janelle Denise (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.74 for $27420.0. The insider now directly holds 61,676 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE).