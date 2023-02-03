Which institution holds the most shares in MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is 21.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $65.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MXL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.38% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.63% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.17, the stock is 9.25% and 14.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 11.36% off its SMA200. MXL registered -31.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.88%.

The stock witnessed a 26.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.82%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has around 1503 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.17 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.66% and -37.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.44M, and float is at 72.61M with Short Float at 8.34%.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bollesen Michael, the company’s Vice President of Sales. SEC filings show that Bollesen Michael sold 5,757 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $38.93 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81474.0 shares.

MaxLinear Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) sold a total of 15,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $52.68 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69982.0 shares of the MXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $56.13 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 85,686 shares of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is trading -31.55% down over the past 12 months and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) that is 14.61% higher over the same period. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is -5.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.