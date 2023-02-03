Which institution holds the most shares in Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 20.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.1% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.91, the stock is 11.91% and 17.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 11.66% off its SMA200. RDN registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.51%.

The stock witnessed a 18.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.93%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.46% and -7.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.70% this year

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.51M, and float is at 155.65M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMahon Brien, the company’s Sr.EVP/Chief Franchise Officer. SEC filings show that McMahon Brien sold 32,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95308.0 shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $20.75 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.33 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 128,534 shares of Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 13.36% up over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is -0.14% lower over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 5.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.