Which Institutions Own Shares In 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is 67.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $20.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -77.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.39, the stock is 31.65% and 37.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 12.53% at the moment leaves the stock 25.52% off its SMA200. DDD registered -32.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.24%.

The stock witnessed a 65.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.28%, and is 22.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.50% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 8.16%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $9.39 per share for a total of $73120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $9.50 per share for $95000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.70 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 559,181 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -17.81% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -0.87% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -28.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.