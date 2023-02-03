Which Institutions Own Shares In Cyngn Inc. (CYN)?

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) is 77.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $6.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 56.23% and 59.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 26.32% at the moment leaves the stock -10.09% off its SMA200. CYN registered -27.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.91%.

The stock witnessed a 81.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.02%, and is 55.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.24% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.19% and -80.88% from its 52-week high.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.64M, and float is at 33.14M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyngn Inc. (CYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.