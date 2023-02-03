Which Institutions Own Shares In POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is 10.04% and 15.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. PNT registered 23.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.20%, and is 12.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.02% and -26.23% from its 52-week high.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.90% this year

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.40M, and float is at 89.46M with Short Float at 9.49%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCANN JOE A., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $14342.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Malik Rajesh (Director) bought a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $6.66 per share for $24642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3700.0 shares of the PNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HOGUE GERALD L. (Director) acquired 3,660 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $24943.0. The insider now directly holds 3,660 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT).