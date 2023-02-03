Which Institutions Own Shares In SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is 20.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $82.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $62.49, the stock is 10.64% and 16.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 10.44% off its SMA200. SSNC registered -22.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.71%.

The stock witnessed a 19.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.58%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 24900 employees, a market worth around $15.40B and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.10% and -24.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Analyst Forecasts

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.90M, and float is at 219.75M with Short Float at 1.44%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanwar Rahul, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $62.50 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) sold a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $63.06 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) disposed off 80,068 shares at an average price of $62.56 for $5.01 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 38.75% up over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 52.03% higher over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -0.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.