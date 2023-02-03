Which Institutions Own Shares In Traeger Inc. (COOK)?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) is 52.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -43.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is 41.24% and 39.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 8.86% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. COOK registered -58.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.72%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 64.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.41%, and is 33.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $487.84M and $692.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.39% and -59.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.00% this year

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.92M, and float is at 110.15M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Traeger Inc. (COOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDRUS JEREMY, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ANDRUS JEREMY bought 148,878 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.12 million shares.

Traeger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that ANDRUS JEREMY (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 58,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $2.98 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.97 million shares of the COOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, ANDRUS JEREMY (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,423 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $29236.0. The insider now directly holds 8,916,500 shares of Traeger Inc. (COOK).

Traeger Inc. (COOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -13.86% down over the past 12 months and Weber Inc. (WEBR) that is -25.25% lower over the same period.