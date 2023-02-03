Which Institutions Own Shares In Verastem Inc. (VSTM)?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is 73.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.27% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 76.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 22.53% and 49.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -55.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.50%.

The stock witnessed a 67.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.99%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $144.96M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.80% and -67.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.65M, and float is at 198.97M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calkins Daniel, the company’s Vice President of Finance. SEC filings show that Calkins Daniel sold 74 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $32.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98517.0 shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Calkins Daniel (Vice President of Finance) sold a total of 1,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $0.33 per share for $411.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98591.0 shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Stuglik Brian M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,556 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $1316.0. The insider now directly holds 1,122,520 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -16.45% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -6.58% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -23.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.