Which Institutions Own Shares In Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 14.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is 7.36% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.52% off its SMA200. VRRM registered -0.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.28%.

The stock witnessed a 11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.19%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1306 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $725.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.04% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 993.60% this year

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 148.40M with Short Float at 6.54%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS REBECCA, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37564.0 shares.