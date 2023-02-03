Who are the Institutional Holders in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) is 83.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMBO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.79% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.79% higher than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is 61.51% and 70.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 54.93% at the moment leaves the stock 34.88% off its SMA200. AMBO registered -26.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.00%.

The stock witnessed a 80.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.33%, and is 50.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.88% over the week and 20.20% over the month.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has around 1088 employees, a market worth around $14.22M and $399.06M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.00. Distance from 52-week low is 142.84% and -53.72% from its 52-week high.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.39M, and float is at 23.04M with Short Float at 0.14%.