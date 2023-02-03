Who are the Institutional Holders in Brunswick Corporation (BC)?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is 25.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.89 and a high of $98.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $86.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.4% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.75% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.46% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.58, the stock is 14.77% and 20.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 22.98% off its SMA200. BC registered -1.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.17%.

The stock witnessed a 25.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.61%, and is 15.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 18582 employees, a market worth around $6.48B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.36% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.20M, and float is at 71.61M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOPER NANCY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COOPER NANCY E sold 329 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $83.83 per share for a total of $27580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19891.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that SINGER DAVID V (Director) sold a total of 171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $83.43 per share for $14267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21236.0 shares of the BC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, SINGER DAVID V (Director) disposed off 180 shares at an average price of $80.69 for $14524.0. The insider now directly holds 19,329 shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC).

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is -4.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.