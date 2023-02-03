Who are the Institutional Holders in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 21.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.49 and a high of $58.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $58.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.78% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.73% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -86.92% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.29, the stock is 22.82% and 22.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 15.01% at the moment leaves the stock 71.54% off its SMA200. ELF registered 125.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.67%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.98%, and is 16.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $448.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.49 and Fwd P/E is 53.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.40% and 14.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.50% this year

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.30M, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 2.73%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milsten Scott, the company’s. SEC filings show that Milsten Scott sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $56.98 per share for a total of $3.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $55.57 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 39,740 shares at an average price of $55.56 for $2.21 million. The insider now directly holds 347,496 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).