Who are the Institutional Holders in IronNet Inc. (IRNT)?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is 65.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.15 for the next 12 months. It is also -153.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.15 offered by analysts, but current levels are -153.33% lower than the price target low of $0.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 6.55% and 9.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -75.46% off its SMA200. IRNT registered -88.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.17%.

The stock witnessed a 22.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.43%, and is -15.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 20.64% over the month.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $41.36M and $28.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.87% and -94.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-599.50%).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Analyst Forecasts

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.70% this year

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.35M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 5.80%.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Closser Donald, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $6624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

IronNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Closser Donald (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 9,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $0.62 per share for $5716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the IRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Closser Donald (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 9,289 shares at an average price of $1.92 for $17835.0. The insider now directly holds 939,392 shares of IronNet Inc. (IRNT).