Who are the Institutional Holders in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $52.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.78% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.29% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.59% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.30, the stock is -5.64% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -6.77% at the moment leaves the stock -5.62% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -20.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.99%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.34% and -27.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.50% this year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 332.00M, and float is at 94.26M with Short Float at 3.29%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $47950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14871.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $34.00 per share for $46614.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14871.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $32.80 for $6560.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).