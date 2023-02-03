Who is the Top Investor In ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 25.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -99.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.91, the stock is 9.43% and 21.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 20.28% off its SMA200. ACAD registered -11.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.00%.

The stock witnessed a 22.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.54%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $511.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.66% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.85M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 4.96%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brege Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brege Laura sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $18.25 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that DAVIS STEPHEN (CEO) sold a total of 3,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $17.13 per share for $66877.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84633.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, KIM AUSTIN D. (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 589 shares at an average price of $17.13 for $10090.0. The insider now directly holds 18,697 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.20% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -48.52% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -3.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.