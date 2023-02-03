Who is the Top Investor In Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) is 17.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.24 and a high of $39.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79%.

Currently trading at $32.67, the stock is 10.57% and 11.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 11.18% off its SMA200. DNLI registered -7.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.63%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.81%, and is 7.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $110.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.41% and -17.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -478.80% this year

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.47M, and float is at 115.72M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuth Alexander O., the company’s COFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Ho Carole (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,459 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $28.48 per share for $41552.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Ho Carole (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,451 shares at an average price of $28.67 for $41600.0. The insider now directly holds 178,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI).

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -46.03% down over the past 12 months.