Who is the Top Investor In GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is 12.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.65 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $83.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.56% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.1% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.08, the stock is 7.53% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.73% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 8.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.26%.

The stock witnessed a 13.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.09%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6611 employees, a market worth around $13.08B and $4.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.77 and Fwd P/E is 30.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.05% and -4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.39M, and float is at 154.76M with Short Float at 2.22%.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daddario Nick, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Daddario Nick sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $16400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14955.0 shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Bhutani Amanpal Singh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $74.47 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, McCaffrey Mark (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,098 shares at an average price of $74.47 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 76,237 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is trading -57.93% down over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -38.37% lower over the same period. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -14.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.