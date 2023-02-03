Who is the Top Investor In Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -9.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.17, the stock is -5.20% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 135.12% off its SMA200. NINE registered 920.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 382.42%.

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.65%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 944 employees, a market worth around $448.97M and $531.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1166.35% and -22.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.10M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 15.17%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frazier Warren Lynn, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Warren Lynn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $14.99 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.35 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $12.34 per share for $3.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) disposed off 21,958 shares at an average price of $10.81 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 3,749,087 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).