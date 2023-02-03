Who is the Top Investor In PNM Resources Inc. (PNM)?

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is 0.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.43 and a high of $49.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $50.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.04, the stock is -0.38% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. PNM registered 10.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.13%.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.15%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.49% over the month.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.59 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.92% and -1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.83M, and float is at 84.68M with Short Float at 2.32%.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.11% down over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 1.56% higher over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is 1.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.