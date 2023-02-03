Who is the Top Investor In Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)?

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is 29.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $27.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.97%.

Currently trading at $30.38, the stock is 20.19% and 21.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 10.84% at the moment leaves the stock 29.29% off its SMA200. SNDR registered 17.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.07%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.93%, and is 17.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has around 16050 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.95% and 10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Analyst Forecasts

Schneider National Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.00% this year

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 7.20%.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devgun Shaleen, the company’s Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer. SEC filings show that Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Schneider National Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Devgun Shaleen (Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SNDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Geyer David L (EVP, Pres. Transp. & Log.) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 100,096 shares of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) that is 116.09% higher over the same period.