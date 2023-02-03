Who is the Top Investor In Wabash National Corporation (WNC)?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is 29.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.23 and a high of $26.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.18% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.03% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -72.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.36, the stock is 17.50% and 19.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 12.15% at the moment leaves the stock 58.85% off its SMA200. WNC registered 51.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.02%.

The stock witnessed a 26.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.97%, and is 17.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.07% and 10.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.52M, and float is at 47.17M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeagy Brent L, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Yeagy Brent L sold 39,756 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $22.96 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Wabash National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Yeagy Brent L (President & CEO) sold a total of 8,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Yeagy Brent L (President & CEO) disposed off 7,986 shares at an average price of $21.56 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 427,135 shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) that is trading -17.16% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 20.36% higher over the same period.