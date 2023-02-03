WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is 4.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.52 and a high of $49.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $47.32, the stock is 2.42% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 16.70% off its SMA200. WSC registered 24.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.96%.

The stock witnessed a 5.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.00%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $9.81B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.20 and Fwd P/E is 27.84. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.05% and -3.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.64M, and float is at 202.30M with Short Float at 2.31%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soultz Bradley Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $46.88 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that SAGANSKY JEFFREY (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $46.13 per share for $2.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the WSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Olsson Erik (Director) disposed off 126,646 shares at an average price of $42.53 for $5.39 million. The insider now directly holds 631,938 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Who are the competitors?

