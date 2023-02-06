Are we looking at the next big move in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)?

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is 46.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $16.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -40.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 35.29% and 40.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.72 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 20.67% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -57.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.18%.

The stock witnessed a 38.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.07%, and is 28.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 2216 employees, a market worth around $712.63M and $740.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.88. Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.56% and -60.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.01M, and float is at 108.08M with Short Float at 15.97%.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Middleton Hunter,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Middleton Hunter sold 694 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $3179.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Wilson Samuel C. (Interim Chief Executive Off.) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $4.58 per share for $9167.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Denny Laurence (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 717 shares at an average price of $4.58 for $3285.0. The insider now directly holds 117,671 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -58.87% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 6.73% higher over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -22.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.