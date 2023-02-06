Are we looking at the next big move in Datadog Inc. (DDOG)?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 8.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.34 and a high of $184.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.51%.

Currently trading at $79.46, the stock is 10.24% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.03 million and changing -8.64% at the moment leaves the stock -12.76% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -44.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.08%.

The stock witnessed a 15.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.69%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $27.62B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.50. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.99M, and float is at 263.53M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walters Sean Michael,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Walters Sean Michael sold 2,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $78.34 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 85,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $73.98 per share for $6.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Le-Quoc Alexis (President & CTO) disposed off 71,364 shares at an average price of $69.53 for $4.96 million. The insider now directly holds 179,370 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).