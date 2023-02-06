Are we looking at the next big move in FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) is -44.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $24.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAZE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -16.56% and -38.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -87.00% off its SMA200. FAZE registered -89.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.66%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.94%, and is 36.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.95% over the week and 20.96% over the month.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $74.70M and $63.72M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 204.00. Distance from 52-week low is 43.66% and -95.87% from its 52-week high.

.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.51M, and float is at 50.26M with Short Float at 1.43%.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brandt Tamara Sue,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $23868.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Brandt Tamara Sue (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.87 per share for $37380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the FAZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Brandt Tamara Sue (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $37284.0. The insider now directly holds 511,437 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE).