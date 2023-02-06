Are we looking at the next big move in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) is 153.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $35.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VINO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $11.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.61% off the consensus price target high of $11.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.61% higher than the price target low of $11.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 98.82% and 102.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.21 million and changing -46.11% at the moment leaves the stock -46.39% off its SMA200. VINO registered -85.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.61%.

The stock witnessed a 124.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.92%, and is 136.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 84.19% over the week and 27.81% over the month.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $14.90M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 196.94% and -91.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.76M, and float is at 2.31M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.