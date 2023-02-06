Are we looking at the next big move in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 10.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.46 and a high of $191.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $184.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43%.

Currently trading at $182.29, the stock is 3.49% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.73 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. TXN registered -2.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.42%.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.02%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $167.36B and $20.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.38 and Fwd P/E is 21.68. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.19% and -4.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 913.00M, and float is at 905.72M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK JANET F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLARK JANET F sold 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $175.16 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8942.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BAHAI AHMAD (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 1,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $180.01 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27306.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Roberts Mark T. (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 2,048 shares at an average price of $177.50 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 28,475 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.