Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is 28.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 5.32% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -16.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.43%.

The stock witnessed a 25.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.14%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $584.90M and $25.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.21% and -57.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.00%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.92M, and float is at 291.64M with Short Float at 18.25%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linney Yvonne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $72402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BARKER DAVID L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.60 per share for $16000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13894.0 shares of the BNGO stock.