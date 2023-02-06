C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 131.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $27.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.96%.

Currently trading at $25.88, the stock is 78.22% and 97.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71.56 million and changing 18.07% at the moment leaves the stock 64.03% off its SMA200. AI registered 4.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.07%.

The stock witnessed a 128.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.41%, and is 45.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.90% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $269.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.72% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.88M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 9.24%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 4,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $91343.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $10.65 per share for $5945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 928 shares at an average price of $11.84 for $10984.0. The insider now directly holds 352,129 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -17.58% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -28.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -29.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.