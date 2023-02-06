CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is -2.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.03 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is -3.50% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -3.46% off its SMA200. CNP registered 3.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.98%.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 9418 employees, a market worth around $18.75B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 19.60. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.66% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 630.00M, and float is at 628.70M with Short Float at 1.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smitherman Barry T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T bought 8,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $28.38 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20534.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Smitherman Barry T (Director) sold a total of 16,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $31.23 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12529.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Smitherman Barry T (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.67 for $57340.0. The insider now directly holds 23,747 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -4.21% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -4.57% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 12.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.