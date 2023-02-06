Check out this: Cano Health Inc. (CANO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is 8.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 13.83% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing 8.76% at the moment leaves the stock -67.09% off its SMA200. CANO registered -74.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.61%.

The stock witnessed a 28.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.61%, and is 18.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 10.46% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2150 employees, a market worth around $677.40M and $2.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.03% and -84.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.20% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.31M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 15.65%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gold Lewis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.81 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.