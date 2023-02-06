Check out this: Genius Group Limited (GNS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) is 1946.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $36.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $19.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.20 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 64.79% higher than the price target low of $19.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 156.77% and 427.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 85.67% off its SMA200. GNS registered a loss of 62.11% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 1651.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 661.26%, and is 71.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.44% over the week and 40.51% over the month.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $152.30M and $18.22M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2145.85% and -81.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.30%).

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.80% this year.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.31M, and float is at 10.49M with Short Float at 0.35%.