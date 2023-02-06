Chevron Corporation (CVX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is -5.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.52 and a high of $189.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVX stock was last observed hovering at around $169.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $169.45, the stock is -4.45% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.4 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. CVX registered 25.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.11%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.07%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has around 42595 employees, a market worth around $326.80B and $235.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.83% and -10.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 374.50% this year.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.93B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 0.79%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Chevron Corporation (CVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $182.31 per share for a total of $6.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Chevron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $181.77 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Breber Pierre R (VP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $179.64 for $4.49 million. The insider now directly holds 8 shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 38.82% higher over the past 12 months. Shell plc (SHEL) is 9.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.