CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 72.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is 30.00% and 50.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -11.76% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -47.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.05%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 60.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.39%, and is 20.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $271.50M and $131.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.72% and -74.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -232.20% this year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.42M, and float is at 40.97M with Short Float at 18.04%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $34532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

CleanSpark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $10.25 per share for $45100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77757.0 shares of the CLSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,357 shares at an average price of $11.18 for $37531.0. The insider now directly holds 73,357 shares of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK).