Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) up 20.45% since start of the year

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 20.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $46.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $39.58, the stock is 2.99% and 10.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.26 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 14.92% off its SMA200. DAL registered -2.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.75%.

The stock witnessed a 15.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $25.58B and $50.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.34 and Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.19M, and float is at 639.05M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carroll William C,the company’sSVP, Fin & Controller. SEC filings show that Carroll William C sold 5,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $40.01 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8720.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that BLAKE FRANCIS S (Director) bought a total of 12,880 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $38.58 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93795.0 shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Carroll William C (SVP, Fin & Controller) disposed off 15,529 shares at an average price of $38.20 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 16,780 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -17.93% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is 15.87% higher over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is 0.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.