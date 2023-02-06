fuboTV Inc. (FUBO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FUBO Stock Is Going Next

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is 68.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 31.95% and 29.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.84% off its SMA200. FUBO registered -71.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.35%.

The stock witnessed a 65.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.32%, and is 21.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.53% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $593.79M and $919.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.99% and -75.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.32M, and float is at 186.17M with Short Float at 25.01%.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horihuela Alberto,the company’sChief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Janedis John (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $2.94 per share for $20580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 46,000 shares at an average price of $2.98 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,322,564 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).