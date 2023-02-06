Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) on Track to Reach $2.63 in a Year

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is 160.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $2.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -47.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 33.27% and 73.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.49 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. HUT registered -63.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.91%.

The stock witnessed a 130.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.24%, and is 13.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $705.81M and $186.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.33% and -73.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.53M, and float is at 183.08M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.