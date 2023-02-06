ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -4.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $23.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $27.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.78% off the consensus price target high of $30.96 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $24.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.81, the stock is -1.38% and -5.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. IBN registered -4.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.10%.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.89%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 103010 employees, a market worth around $73.24B and $13.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.99 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.20% and -12.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.49B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.72%.